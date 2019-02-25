European stock markets rise

LONDON: European stocks rose in initial trade on Monday after US President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods following “substantial progress” in trade talks.

In opening deals, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies gained 0.1 percent to 7,187.87 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index won 0.5 percent to 11,517.76 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.2 percent to stand at 5,228.25.

Shanghai led a rally across Asian markets Monday after Trump said he would delay a hike in tariffs on China’s goods, fuelling hopes of an end to a long-running stand-off. —AFP