Exclusive transmission exposing Indian media lies on Pulwama attack

KARACHI: Aaj News has taken upon its self to expose the blatant lies propagated by Indian media regarding Pulwama attack.

An exclusive one hour live transmission ‘PulwamaPerDrama’ has been on-aired by Aaj News.

Last Thursday, a suicide bomber attacked a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing at least 40 men, the deadliest single assault on Indian forces in 30 years of insurgency in the Muslim-majority region.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, Indian government as contended as it is of lying yet again accuses Pakistan for facilitating the group.