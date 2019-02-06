Facebook messenger let you ‘unsend’ message

Web Desk: Facebook on Tuesday introduced a new feature that will let messenger users to unsend their messages that it has first promised nearly a year ago.

According to Wired, unsend seems like a no-brainer. Who wouldn’t want to erase the dumb and wrong things they’ve said in their lives? The many, many dumb and wrong things.

And yet while Messenger isn’t the first chat platform to offer the feature, the ones that do are few and far between. As it turns out, that’s for a few very good, or at least understandable, reasons.

Tap the offending message, then tap Remove, then Remove for Everyone. A pop-up will ask you if you’re absolutely certain. Tap Remove one more time if you are. Presto, down the memory hole it goes.

You can also remove the message just for yourself if you want to clear away clutter; the only differences in the process are that, instead, you tap Remove for You.

“With a feature like Remove Message, we wanted to carefully balance flexibility and control with protecting our users from abuse of the feature,” says a Facebook spokesperson.

The actual contents of your comment will disappear from the chat, a note will remain in its place that the message was removed.

You need to delete the message within 10 minutes.