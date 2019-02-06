Farhan Akhtar pays tribute to APS victims

Web Desk: According to Bollywood’s actor cum director Farhan Akhtar, a song from his upcoming album Echoes’ is a tribute to the victim of Army Public School (APS) attack in Peshawar that occurred in 2014.

In an interview with local media, Akhtar spoke about his music. He revealed that the song ‘Why Couldn’t It Be Me’ is a special tribute to the APS victims.

The actor quoted, “The APS attack was an incident that really shocked the world and I just felt compelled to somehow, be a part of the healing process and help those affected by it.”

“Music allows me to share my thoughts and how I feel. These emotions are universal and I hope people can identify and connect with them,” he added.

Speaking about his album ‘Echoes’, Akhtar shared, “Each song in the album has a very deep meaning for me and is from a certain time of my life… happy times, bad times, times of prospection, grief, separation and mourning. It’s all in there, which is why it’s called Echoes.”

The song ‘Why Couldn’t It Be Me’ is slated for release on February 29, 2019.