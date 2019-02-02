Fast and Furious: First trailer of Hobbs and Shaw

Web Desk: The Fast and the Furious is among the series that you never want to miss. Its new series is soon to hit the cinemas.

The trailer for much-awaited The Fast and the Furious Spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is out. Officially titled Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the movie is directed by Deadpool 2 directed David Leitch.

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the titular roles, the movie features Idris Elba as the villain. Fast & Furious veteran Chris Morgan has written the story. The tone of the film seems surprisingly light with lots of jokes in moments that are not usually funny. The movie, to put it simply, looks amazing.

Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw team up to stop Elba’s Brixton (Elba with an original cockney accent) who the synopsis says is the only guy badder than the duo. But do not expect the team-up to be buttery smooth. These big men bring with them big egos and do not get along easily. There is a clear Lethal Weapon vibe here.

And their enemy is a man who is cybernetically enhanced and has superhuman strength. In one scene we see Brixton kicking the heroes’ butts single-handedly.

Watch Trailer

The film is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2019.