Fawad responds to criticism over increase in Hajj expenses

GUJRANWALA: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday questioned that how can the government provide any subsidy to the pilgrims when the previous government left nothing in the national exchequer.

Addressing a public gathering in Gujranwala, Hussain criticized by saying “The opposition says that we are not providing subsidy to pilgrims. How can we do that when you have left nothing in the national exchequer.”

“Now no Pakistani hospital is being liked by Nawaz Sharif when he gets his own treatment there. He remained in power for 30 years but cannot choose any hospital from the country,” bashed Fawad.

He said “we inherited a weak economy with mounting debt due to corrupt practices and failed policies of the previous governments.”

The minister pointed out that loans taken during the last ten years are more than those taken in entire seventy years’ history of Pakistan. —NNI