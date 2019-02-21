Fawad rubbishes media reports on polio vaccination against him

Web Desk: Fawad Khan’s media team has denied reports saying that he refused an anti-polio team to administer polio drops to his daughter.

Fawad rubbished the claims. His media teams issued a statement, “It has been widely reported that an FIR has been registered against Fawad Khan stating that he on February 19 interfered with governmental efforts to vaccinate his daughter at his residence. Nothing could be further from the truth as neither of the parents were home at the time of a visit by the anti-polio team.”

“Fawad Khan has been outside Pakistan since February 13, where he performed at the PSL opening ceremony in Dubai and is presently in the United States. His travel history clearly demonstrates the manufactured nature of the FIR and he has just come to know of the FIR through the press,” he added.

“Fawad Khan fully supports the anti-polio drive and is very well aware of the guidelines of WHO and CDC. The vaccination of Fawad’s daughter is up to date and the record there to support the same is available,” it stated further.

“Fawad reserves the right for appropriate legal redress, including all such remedies against any damages caused by this event, should the FIR not be cancelled,” concluded the statement.

Earlier, it was reported that a case was filed against Fawad Khan for not letting polio drops to be administered to his children. The news was revealed by the spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Polio taskforce Babar Bin Ata.

“Mrs Fawad thinks getting their daughter immunised from UK will give the child protection against WPV1 strain. Protection against Wild Poliovirus can only be guaranteed with Oral Polio Vaccine,” Ata said.