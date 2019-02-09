Fawad welcomes constitution of new bench by SC to hear Asghar Khan Case

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary has welcomed constitution of a new bench by the Supreme Court to hear Asghar Khan Case.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already issued directions to the Federal Investigation Agency to implement the apex court’s judgment in the case in letter and spirit.

The Information Minister said this case exposes the political role of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He said it is interesting that the political heirs of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed are sitting are serving PML-N’s interests.