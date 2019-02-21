Fehmida Mirza urges PPP not to play Sindh Card for vested interests

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza has urged the PPP leadership not to play up the Sindh Card for their vested interests.

Talking to media outside the Parliament house in Islamabad today along with Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs , she said the PPP parliamentarians over reacted on the arrest of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani by NAB and did not allow her to speak in the National Assembly .

Fehmida Mirza said the PPP MNA’s disrupted the proceedings of the house when she took the floor and wanted to express her views on the matter.

She said the PPP leadership should remember that she was the first women speaker of National Assembly in Pakistan and the region during their regime and run the house as per rules and regulations but the PPP led Sindh government took very harsh measures against her and her family.

She said they gave no protocol to her being former Speaker of the National Assembly and committed injustices to her, registering baseless cases.

The Minister said she knows the problem of top PPP leadership as to why they are politicizing each and every corruption case against them and their cronies.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said PPP Parliamentarians unduly created rumpus in the house exposing themselves and their so called love for democracy.

She said NAB is an independent institution and National Assembly has nothing to do with its actions and functioning.