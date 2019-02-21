First female AI news presenter introduced

Web Desk: China’s state news agency Xinhua announced on Tuesday that an artificial intelligence female news reader, named Xin Xiaomeng, will debut next month.

According to Xinhua, the new-age anchor will make “her” debut during the upcoming Two Sessions political meetings at the start of March.

The news agency also released a photo of the computer-generated news anchor wearing a pink and maroon dress. Xin is the second AI-based news anchor who will work for the news agency, and was developed in collaboration with search engine Sogou.

China’s Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday unveiled the world’s first female #AI news anchor, “Xin Xiaomeng,’ who will make her professional debut during the upcoming meetings of the country’s national legislature and top political advisory body #TwoSessions pic.twitter.com/9gGDpfwfil — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) February 20, 2019

Earlier the company had helped the channel develop the world’s first AI male news anchor for English bulletins. It’s not clear yet if Xin will speak in Chinese or English.

An artificial intelligence (AI) system has been used to create the presenters’ voices, lip movements, and expressions and they bear an uncanny resemblance to real human beings.