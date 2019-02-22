Five minors succumbed to death after consuming poisonous food

KARACHI: At least Five children died of suspected food poisoning after dining at a restaurant located in Karachi’s Saddar area, police said on Friday, Aaj News reported

According to reports, five children ranging from 1.5 to 9 years died of alleged food poisoning after consuming food at a local restaurant located in Saddar.

Sources from private hospital states that all five of the children 1.5-year-old Abdul Ali, four-year-old Aziz Faisal, six-year old Aliya, seven-year-old Tauheed and nine-year-old Salvi were declared dead upon arrival. However their mother is critically ill and under treatment at a private hospital.

The restaurant in Saddar has been sealed and samples of food have been taken for chemical examination.