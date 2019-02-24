FM Qureshi advises India to shun war hysteria, stop aggression against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday advised the Indian government and leaders to avoid war mongering mantra and de-escalate the tensions created in the aftermath of Pulwama incident, besides halting the continuing atrocities against the Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The foreign minister, in a statement before media, warned the Indian government against even thinking of a misadventure and reminded that the whole Pakistani nation, leadership, political parties and armed forces were united.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants peace in the region,” he said, adding it could not be intimidated with Indian war flimsy tactics. “Do not even think of casting an evil eye on Pakistan.”

Expressing his dismay over the Indian government’s high-handedness stirred by belligerent attitude, the foreign minister said Pakistan had been talking about de-escalation to defuse tensions, but on the other hand, the Indian government was whipping up tensions by issuing notifications regarding leaves cancellation of its medical professionals and ensuring supply of grains to the people to store it.

Additional troops were being sent to the IoK, which clearly indicated Indian aggression, he said and demanded of the Indian government and prime minister to immediately stop their irresponsible attitude, besides halting the senseless carnage of the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi also lamented creation of an environment of fear and insecurity in the occupied Kashmir and said at least in ten Indian states, the Kashmirs had been subjected to brutal violence.

He said dozens of arrests had been made in the IoK and all the Hurriyat leaders put under arrest after the Pulwama incident. The Hurriyat leaders were being forced to leave Kashmir, he regretted and said the politicians like Mehbooba Mufti were also now raising their voices against the Indian atrocities.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had declared that India could unleash aggression of any extent, but it could not suppress the facts, he added.

The foreign minister said the new generation of Kashmir had the searing spirit for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation of the valley.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government should shun such attitude, he said and further called upon the doves and politicians in India to urge their leadership to stop such aggressive designs and show restraint.

Qureshi asked India to avoid putting the whole region into turmoil. In Indian states, Kashmiris people were being attacked and cited a shop carrying the name of Karachi which was vandalized.

He also lamented the killing of a Pakistani jail inmate Shakirullah in Jaipur, who was attacked in the presence of police which watched the whole incident as silent spectators.

The Indian government was keeping a mum over the growing intolerance and aggression despite the fact that the Indian Supreme Court had issued directives for the government and secretaries concerned to intervene and save people from such attacks, he added.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s complete support to the Kashmiri people in their just cause.—APP