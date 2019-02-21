FO seeks India’s response over killing of Pakistani prisoner in jail

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan has sought a response from India on reports of the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner by two Indian inmates in a Jaipur jail.

The Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has officially raised the issue with Indian authorities, asking them to immediately verify the report and give a response in this regard.

As per details, a Pakistani inmate was subjected to severe torture in an attack in the prison of Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur by other inmates on Feb 20, which led to his death on spot.

“Pakistan is gravely concerned at media reports regarding the brutal killing of a Pakistani prisoner, Mr Shakirullah, imprisoned in Jaipur Central Jail,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO said the Pakistani prisoner “was beaten to death by a group of Indian inmates in retaliation of the Pulwama incident.”

The murder of the Pakistani inmate comes after India has leveled baseless allegations against Pakistan of being involved in the Pulwama attack.

On the other hand, Kashmiri students are also facing torture, harassment and threats at the hands of angry mobs in India.

The Pulwama attack

On 14 February 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in the Pulwama district of India-Ocuupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The attack resulted in the death of more than 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. A local youth named Adil Ahmed Dar was identified as the attacker.

Indian media and politicians have since been blaming Pakistan for the attack without any evidence.—INP