Forex reserves stand at $14,895.8 million: SBP

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 14,895.8 million on February 8, a weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said here on Thursday.

The break-up of the foreign reserves are foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP): US$ 8,205.9 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks: US$ 6,689.9 million, total liquid foreign reserves: US$ 14,895.8 million, said a SBP press release on Thursday.

During the week ending February 8, SBP reserves increased by US$13 million to US$8,205.9 million.—APP