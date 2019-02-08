“Fortunate that my name hasn’t come out in #MeToo”

Web Desk: Bollywood veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha said on Wednesday that he is lucky that he hasn’t been outed in the #MeToo movement despite everything that he has done.

According to Indian Express, the actor said, behind the fall of a very successful man is also a woman.

“Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn’t be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man’s fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I have seen in this movement,” Shatrughan Sinha said as many in the audience laughed.

Shatrughan was speaking at the launch of debutant author Dhruv Somani’s A Touch of Evil.

As the actor called himself fortunate to have escaped the #MeToo wave, Poonam looked on visibly embarrassed.

He said, “I really call myself fortunate that in today’s times, despite everything that I have done, my name hasn’t come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there’s nothing, I can show, ‘I am happily married, my life is good.”

The actor added, “She is a goddess and my everything. Even if anyone wants to say anything about me, please don’t say.”