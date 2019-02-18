Four Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight

SRINAGAR: At least four Indian soldiers were killed Monday in a fierce gunfight with freedom fighters in Kashmir just four days after a suicide bomber killed 41 paramilitaries in the troubled territory, officials said.

One soldier and one civilian were also critically wounded in the shootout as troops launched a search operation in Pulwama district where the suicide bomber struck on Thursday.

“Four soldiers were killed during the shootout and another one is injured,” a senior police officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The official said the soldiers fired warning shots and the separatists fired back, unleashing the firefight in the district 40 kilometres (25 miles) south of the Indian-occupied territory’s main city of Srinagar.

The official added that the rebels were believed to have escaped though a search operation was being stepped up.

Government forces launched a massive hunt for militants in the disputed region after Thursday’s bombing that India has once again blindly blamed on neighbouring Pakistan.

An explosives-packed van rammed a convoy transporting 2,500 security forces in the deadliest attack in Kashmir in 30 years.

Anger

The shock attack has fuelled anger across India with demonstrations and TV news channels demanding military action against Pakistan.

More protests have been planned Monday, with trade unions calling for a nationwide shutdown by shops and small businesses.

Protesters in New Delhi on Sunday attacked Kashmiris in different cities.

A Kashmiri man was beaten by a mob in New Delhi that accused him of chanting anti-India slogans. He was later detained by police.

A curfew remained in force for a fourth day in Jammu city, in the Hindu-majority part of Kashmir, where mobs attacked and set fire to properties belonging to Kashmiri Muslims.

Mobile internet has been shut down across the state.

Kashmir is the world’s most militarised zone with some 500,000 Indian troops deployed to fight a rebellion that broke out in 1989. Scores of armed groups are now involved.

Tens of thousands of people, mainly civilians, have died in the conflict. Violence has spiked since 2016 with almost 600 killed last year, the highest toll in a decade. —AFP