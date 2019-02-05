‘Freedom movement in Kashmir getting strength with every passing day’

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, in their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, have reassured Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will remain consistent in its principled position on Kashmir issue.

The President in his message said, the entire Pakistani nation stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination.

He said it is our firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said the freedom movement in Occupied Kashmir is getting strength with every passing day.

He deplored that seven decades have passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remains unresolved.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching support to the brave people of Occupied Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination against wrongful Indian occupation. —Radio Pakistan