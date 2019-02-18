Fury’s new ESPN deal casts shadow over Wilder rematch

LONDON: Tyson Fury has signed a multi-year, multi-fight agreement with United States broadcaster ESPN which could threaten the British heavyweight’s prospects of a world title rematch with Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s future fights will now be broadcast live on BT Sport in the UK and ESPN in the US.

Meanwhile veteran American promoter Bob Arum, the man behind the Top Rank organisation, will promote Fury alongside Frank Warren, long a mainstay of the British boxing circuit.

“I’m delighted that Frank and Queensberry Promotions have teamed up with Top Rank to promote my fights in America,” said Fury in a statement.

His new deal would appear to make a hugely anticipated rematch with World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Wilder, against whom Fury was held to a controversial draw in Los Angeles in December, more difficult given the American has been fighting on the Showtime channel.

“By partnering up with ESPN and Top Rank in America, we’re giving Tyson the opportunity to perform on the biggest and most powerful platforms on both sides of the Atlantic and become a truly global star,” explained Warren.

Fellow promoter Arum said of Fury: “He is a generational heavyweight talent at the peak of his powers.”

The statement added that an announcement on Fury’s next fight would be made in due course.

Meanwhile Warren said the new deal heralded “something special” for Fury, telling a news conference that “it gives him a chance to become the guy you want to fight now. We have the biggest platform for him to be on, that means he is in a tremendous position”.

And Fury insisted a rematch with Wilder, which had been set for May, was “more makeable now”.

Warren added: “Tyson wants it, we all want it, and now we’ve got to make it happen. It’s up to us now to sit down and get it over the line.” —AFP