Govt believes in spending public money on public: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the government believes in spending the public money on public.

Talking to a private news channel, The Information Minister said those who have looted the country must face law of the land. Fawad Chaudhry said the government will pursue the corruption and money laundering cases to their logical end, to bring back the looted money.

Meanwhile, talking to Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Christine Gilmour in Islamabad, he said Pakistan is keen to further broaden areas of cooperation with Canada for mutual benefit of the people of both countries.

He said Pakistan and Canada share common views on matters of mutual interests including promoting democracy, ensuring good governance and women empowerment.

Fawad Chaudhry said the incumbent government firmly believes in freedom of expression.

The Canadian High Commissioner on the occasion said her country is looking the possibilities to further enhance trade and investment in Pakistan.