Govt committed to mainstream marginalized youth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the government will play a leading role in mainstreaming marginalized youth by scaling up youth empowerment initiatives of United Nations Development Program.

He said this in a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and UNDP’s Resident Representative in Pakistan Ignacio Artaza, in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister appreciated UNDP for its continued commitment and engagement with Pakistan for education, employment and skills development of the youth.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister was briefed about UNDP’s Youth Empowerment Program which, in collaboration with Prime Minister’s Youth Program, aims to support youth engagement and empowerment initiatives across the country.

Usman Dar informed the Prime Minister of joint efforts being made along with the UNDP to engage youth groups and stakeholders on government’s upcoming youth initiatives such as the first-ever National Youth Conference, National Youth Development Index and National Youth Development Programme.

Usman Dar appreciated UNDP’s technical and resource assistance for the government’s efforts to design the National Youth Development Programme that will serve as an umbrella platform for all youth-focused initiatives.

Youth Empowerment Programme aims to promote youth empowerment by reducing young women and men’s vulnerability and exclusion through a three pronged approach of jobs & economic empowerment, social engagement and education and skills development. This program aims to empower two hundred thousand marginalized and excluded youth across the country.

Usman Dar also briefed the Prime Minister about ‘Taleemi Razakar’ Program and efforts to integrate madrassah students into mainstream by providing them greater opportunities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said skill development especially of tribal youth is a priority area.

The UNDP pledged thirty million dollars for education, employment and social engagement of Pakistani youth.