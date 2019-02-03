Govt playing due role in steering institutions: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain says the government is playing its due role in steering institutions including media industry out of financial crisis.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government has so far released around four hundred million rupees for resolving the problems being faced by media.

The minister said the government would continue to help the media within its limits to cope with its financial crisis however, no business in the private sector could be run only on government aid.

He said the media needs to adopt modern ways and technology to run its affairs instead of depending on the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said faulty structure of the media industry is main problem of this sector.