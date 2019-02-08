Govt taking steps to overcome problem of gas shortage in country: Sarwar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan says the government is taking steps to overcome the problem of gas shortage in the country.

Talking to media men in Karachi on Friday he said the gas shortage is the result of increase in its demand in winter season.

He said Sindh including Karachi is priority of incumbent government and like Karachi development package will also be given to other parts of the province.

He said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf will be strengthened in the province.