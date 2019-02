ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch prize bonds of Rs 100,000 denomination by March, media reports say.

The investor will get 12.5 percent profit per annum on the new bonds.

Another important decision in this regard was made to register the prize bonds against the investors in order to document the economy, which is largely un-documented.

Up till now only RS six billions have been invested in Rs 40,000 bonds. —INP