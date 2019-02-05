Govt trying to manage financial matters without IMF: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said the Finance Minister Asad Umar and his economic team was trying that the government should manage country’s financial matter without approaching International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout package.

The incumbent government was taking consolidated steps to revive its exports and trade volume, besides bringing back foreign investment to boost national economy ,he said while talking to a private news channel.

The wrong and ill-conceive policies of the past regimes were responsible for weak economy of the country and disruption in the working of national institutions.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking concrete steps for putting the country on the right path of development and prosperity.

He said the top most priority of the government was to further increase country’s exports with all the countries including China, Japan, Indonesia, besides promotion of the local industry.

He said, this year, the government would make a huge break-though in country’s exports products and the exports figure would be much higher as compared to the previous exports targets.

Commenting on the Kashmir solidarity day, the minister said the people and government of Pakistan were standing and supporting the freedom moment of self determination of Kashmiri people.

He said the government was highlighting the Kashmir issue at all the International forums and supporting Kashmiris stance of their self determination and freedom movement.

Replying to a question, he said there would be no compromise on Kashmir cause and the dialogue between two countries without Kashmir was not an option of the government.

He further said the Kashmir was an outstanding issues and a cause of dispute between both the countries of Pakistan and India, adding, its resolution as per the aspirations of kashmiri people was the need of the hour.—APP