Gucci is selling this dirty sneaker for Rs 96k

Web Desk: Gucci is selling a pair of dirty ‘white sneakers’ for Rs 96, 940. They described the sneakers as ‘vintage’ which is influenced by classic trainers on its website, they are trying to sell these beautifully dirty shoes online.

Here is the description of this product on their site ‘Influenced by classic trainers from the ’70s, the Screener sneakers—named for the defensive sports move—feature the Web stripe on the side and vintage Gucci logo, treated for an allover distressed effect.’

Here is how people reacted to the sneakers. What do you make of these “dirty” trainers Gucci are selling for a mere £615? Bargain, right?! #jeremyvinepic.twitter.com/ONqNUxgl7T — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 13, 2019 I wouldn’t pay £615 for any trainers never mind some that look like they have been worn by someone for the last 6 months while working in a field — Vicki Ingham (@vicki_ingham) February 13, 2019

Just why… — Olly Howarth (@OllyHowarth99) February 13, 2019

A month ago, an Amazon vendor was selling coconut shells worth Rs 5,800, and a woman was selling slippers made from plastic bottles for nearly Rs 2,700.