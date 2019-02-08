Gully Boy’s makers launch film app

Web Desk: There is no doubt that film Gully Boy is one of the most awaited films of this year. It has gripped the audience and the makers have left no stone unturned to promote the film.

According to Deccanchronicle, a week ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Gully Boy have launched an official app of the film which has created an all the more new excitement.

Launching the app, the makers shared a video captioning, “You can be the next voice of the streets. Download the GullyBeat app and express yourself with a beat. Record your rap now! #FindYourVoice #GullyBeat #GullyBoy”.

This is happening first time in Bollywood that any film has launched its official app. The app helps to express yourself with a beat, Record your rap and share it.

Gully Boy is a story inspired by slum rappers of Dharavi. Ranveer Singh, who is paired opposite Alia Bhatt for the first time on the big screen, is playing the role of a street rapper.