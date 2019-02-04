Guptill out of New Zealand side for India T20 series



WELLINGTON: Martin Guptill was Monday ruled out of the New Zealand side for the Twenty20 series against India after failing to recover from a back injury.

Coach Gary Stead said Guptill failed a fitness test but he remained hopeful the big-hitting opener would recover in time for the one-day international series against Bangladesh starting next week.

“Unfortunately Martin hasn’t recovered in time for this Twenty20 series which is very condensed with three games over five days,” Stead said.

“It’s a shame as he’s obviously a big part of our white-ball sides, but we’ve got to look at the big picture and ensure he gets the injury right.”

Guptill was injured before Sunday’s fifth ODI against India in Wellington which the tourists won by 35 runs to wrap up the series 4-1.

He has been replaced by Jimmy Neesham for the three-game Twenty20 series, which starts in Wellington on Wednesday.

The New Zealand squad includes newcomer Daryl Mitchell, a son of former rugby player and one-time All Blacks coach John Mitchell, who is now an England assistant coach.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor. —AFP