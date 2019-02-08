Web Desk: You need to build strong security protections in order to continuously and automatically detect and protect you and your data from a wide range of threats hasn’t been greater.

According to India Times, you can keep you and others safe online. Have a look at the 7 tips to protect your data anywhere.

Secure your phone

Google Play is a safer place to download apps for Android users. Google Plat protects your phone 24/7. It scans over 50 billion apps every day, identify harmful apps and keeping them off your device or removing them.

Keep your screen locked with a unique password [pattern/ pin]. And if you add your Google account on your device, you’ll be able to find if it’s lost or stolen.

Simply visit android.com/find to locate, ring, lock and erase your Android devices—phones, tablets, and even watches.

Secure your data

Google notifies you when you’ve granted access to third-party sites or apps, but it’s really important for you to understand the information that you share with these apps or sites.

A quick check on your phone tells you exactly what access — including Calendar, Camera, Contacts, Location, Microphone, etc. — you have shared with third party apps. Spend a minute to skim through app permissions on your phone, and choose the right settings for you.

Secure your account

The Security Checkup gives you personalized and actionable security recommendations that help you strengthen the security of your Google Account.

It also includes helpful tips to keep you safer across the web, such as by reminding you to add a screen lock to your mobile phone, reviewing third-party access to your Google Account data, and showing you what sites and apps you may have signed into using your Google Account.

Unique Passwords for accounts

Create a unique password for each account to eliminate this risk and keep your accounts more secure. Along with creating unique passwords, make sure that each password is hard to guess and better yet, at least eight characters long.

Set up 2-Step Verification

Set up 2-Step Verification that can help keep the bad guys out, even if they have your password. 2-Step Verification requires something you know (your password) and something you have (your phone) to be able to sign into your account.

Setting up 2-Step Verification will significantly decrease the chance of someone gaining unauthorized access to your account. Once you set up 2-Step Verification for an account, remember to be ready for the second verification step each time you sign in.

Moreover, you can either choose to have SMS codes sent to your phone, or you can download the Authenticator app which can generate verification codes even if your device has no phone or data connectivity.

Keep your software up-to-date

This helps you to protect your online connectivity and also runs the latest version of software across web browsers, operating system, and applications on all your devices.

Check Site encryption

Pay close attention when asked to sign in online. Check to see if the web address begins with https://, which signals that your connection to the website is encrypted and more resistant to snooping or tampering.