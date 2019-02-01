Hera Pheri finally coming with its third installment

Web Desk: No-one can forget Hera Pheri as it is one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood. Be it Babu bhaiya, Raju or Ghanshyam – each character left us howling with laughter. It was a class apart comedy movie.

Hera Pheri is the most watched comedy films. No matter how many times you have watched it, if it is streaming on TV on a weekend, you would still be watching it and rolling with laughter. The jokes never get old. In fact, they get funnier with time, right?

It has been 19 years since the first installment of the movie made its way to the cinema halls. The second one was released in 2006. So, almost after 13 years, Hera Pheri 3 is in the works, reports Mumbai Mirror. The movie will bring back the trio – Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty and Paresh Rawal.