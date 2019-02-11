Hindi becomes third official Language of Dubai

Web Desk: Abu Dhabi has included Hindi as the third official language to be used in court, along with Arabic and English, report IndiaTimes.

The step has been taken to improve access to the justicial system. The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department on February 9 said, “It had extended the adoption of different forms of a statement filed before the court by including the Hindi language alongside Arabic and English in labour cases.”

The aim of the move is to help Hindi speakers learn litigation procedures, rights, and duties without a language barrier.

Official figures revealed that the Indian community in the UAE is 2.6 million which means the Indian community constitutes 30% of the total population.

“This is in addition to facilitating registration procedures to the public through simplified and easy forms and raising litigants’ legal awareness via interactive forms of the statements of claims, to ensure access to the legal materials related to the subject of the dispute,” Yousef Saeed Al Abri, undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was quoted as saying by the Khaleej Times.

He also said that the adoption of new languages comes under the bilingual litigation system, which was launched in 2018.