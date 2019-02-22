Hong Kong, mainland stocks end with fresh gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the week with another gain Friday as early uncertainty was replaced by optimism that China and the United States will reach a deal to resolve their long-running trade dispute.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.65 percent, or 186.38 points, to 28,816.30, putting on more than three percent in a week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.91 percent, or 52.43 points, to 2,804.23, gaining 4.54 percent over the week.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China’s second exchange, climbed 2.28 percent, or 32.90 points, to 1,477.25, giving it a 6.32 percent improvement from last Friday. —AFP