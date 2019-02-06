How Sara Ali Khan’s parents restrict her

Web Desk: Celebrities daughter Sara Ali Khan has followed parent’s footprints into Showbiz. Sara’s confidence and talent swept audiences and critics in her debut film, Kedarnath. Then she featured in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Simmba.

According to Filmfare, during an interview, Sara Ali Khan talked about her parents. She said, “My parents insist that whether it’s being a good actor or a level-headed person, you need to make your own mistakes. So, short of preventing me from jumping off a building, my parents are okay with me taking my own call and making my own decisions. The only dos and don’ts are things like don’t lie, don’t be dishonest. Dishonesty shows in your eyes and no make-up artist or DOP (director of photography) will be able to hide that. So, just be real.”

“I live with mom, who stopped playing the main lead before I was born. I don’t know the know-hows of this industry. So, it’s all a learning process for me.”

She also accepted that Taimur Ali Khan is the biggest star in your family, She said, “He walks out of the house and it makes news. While we have to work hard for it.”