I don’t marry wife to break stereotypes, says Mooro

Web Desk: In a desi society, there is a certain stereotype especially for brides like a heavily embellished red dress, a substantial amount of jewelry and a face full of makeup.

Pakistani Youtuber Taimoor Salahuddin, best known as Mooro recently got married. He shared his wedding pictures with his followers and fans. His wife Iraj caught everyone’s attention.

She looks gorgeous in a red lehenga and a substantial amount of Jewellery but her dark complexion was noticed the most. People are appreciating the YouTuber for breaking stereotypes of marrying a ‘gori Dulhan’.

A Facebook post with the picture of the newlyweds was captioned, “He broke the stereotypes of ‘gori dulhan‘. He fought for her, listened to a lot of bad comments about her and still he treated her like a princess. You’re an inspiration for all women. Pakistan needs more of ‘your mentality’ to break this stereotype.”

To this, Mooro responded, “In regards to this post. People do not get married for humanitarian reasons or to break stereotypes or for making social statements. They marry because they love each other. The lucky one is me for meeting someone so talented, beautiful and intelligent.”