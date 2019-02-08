“I will expose each one in Bollywood now”

Web Desk: Wherever Kangana Ranaut keeps her feet, controversies follow her. Kangana rolled the dice of nepotism in a chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017 has recently slammed Bollywood for not watching Manikarnika.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said people from the Hindi film industry have ganged up against her for calling them out on “nepotism”.

She further said, ”These people have made up a gang against me that why Kangana has spoken about nepotism. Bollywood is involved in conspiracy, so one thing is clear, earlier I used to just call them out for sexism, nepotism and pay parity but now I will not leave them.”

The actor, who was at an event of her latest Manikarnika, was asked about the lack of support to her during the film’s promotions.

Kangana Ranaut blasted at Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan for ignoring her film screening. According to Kangana, Alia had sent her film’s trailer during the release of Raazi but had ignored her for Manikarnika.

“How will it benefit me? I’ve already won 3-4 national awards. At the age of 31, I am a filmmaker. Khud ko he promote kar le bohot badi baat hai (it would be a big deal if they can promote themselves). Is Rani of Jhansi my aunt? She’s as much mine as she’s yours. Then why are these people scared? They are worried just because I spoke on nepotism? They have formed a gang, ‘Why did she speak on nepotism?”

“They have all gathered together, like a classroom where 59 have ganged up against one, trying to bully one. How will you feel if someone did that? Aren’t they ashamed? Some of them are my grandfather’s age.

“They are after me. Don’t they feel ashamed that it’s not about me. I don’t even want to work with them and I’ve said that often,” she said.

“What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I’ll be after them. ‘Inki vaat laga dungi’. I’ll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me,” she added.