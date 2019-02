International Court of Justice at The Hague has concluded public hearings in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Court will now begin its deliberation and the Judgment will be delivered at a public sitting in due course.

During the hearings, Pakistan points to evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage within Pakistan.