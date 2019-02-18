ICJ to resume hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case today

International Court of Justice (ICJ) will resume hearing in the case of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav at The Hague on Monday.

Pakistan has presented evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest, and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan maintains that it would be incompatible with international law for someone sent as a spy/terrorist by a State to be afforded access to officials of that State, as India asserts.

India will go first in the hearing today while Pakistan will make its closing submissions on Thursday and it is expected that the ICJ decision will be delivered by the summer this year.

The ICJ has repeatedly stated that it is not a Criminal Court of Appeal and effective review of a conviction is available before the domestic Courts.