If India gives us actionable intelligence, we will immediately act: PM

ISLAMABAD: In response to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s comments, Prime Minister Imran khan stands by his words that if India gives us actionable intelligence, we will immediately act.

In a statement, he said in his meeting with Narendra Modi in December 2015, they had agreed that since poverty alleviation is a priority for their region, they would not allow any terrorist incident to derail peace efforts.

He, however, said long before Pulwama, these efforts were derailed in September 2018 and sadly, now peace remains elusive due to elections in India.

Imran Khan asked Narendra Modi to give peace a chance.