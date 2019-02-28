If India moved ahead with aggression Pakistan will be forced to retaliate: PM

notsolution

Making a policy statement at the joint sitting of the parliament in Islamabad today, he warned if India moved ahead with the aggression, Pakistan will be forced to retaliate.

He said Pakistan is a peace loving country and desires peace and stability in the region. He said that as a peace gesture, the Indian pilot captured yesterday will be released tomorrow.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is making efforts to deescalate the current tension. He said that he also tried to contact the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday. He said that he will also talk to the Turkish President later today to ask him to play his role in the reduction of tension He said the foreign minister also contacted with other world leaders on the current situation.

The Prime Minister urged the international community to play its role in de-escalation for peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister however made it clear that our desire for de-escalation should not be misconstrued as our weakness. He pointed out that our armed forces are battle hardened and they are fully prepared to respond to any aggression.