IHC dismiss Nawaz’s bail plea in Al-Aziza reference

Islamabad High Court has dismissed bail petition of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills Reference.

A two member bench comprising Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani announced the decision on Nawaz’s plea seeking bail and suspension of the sentence on medical grounds.

On February 20, the IHC had reserved its decision on the petition after both sides concluded their arguments.

Back in December 24, 2018, Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison along with a fine of Rs1.5 billion and US$25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.