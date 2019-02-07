India committing gross HR violations in Occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said India is committing gross human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Sky News, he said reports of UN Human Rights Office and British Parliament’s All Parties Parliamentary Group on Kashmir have also acknowledged atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against innocent civilians in Occupied Kashmir. He said even the sane voices from within India are talking about the way New Delhi is losing Kashmir.

Replying to a question, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Asia Bibi is a free person and it is up to her to live in Pakistan or go anywhere else. He said the government is providing her due protection.

To another question regarding situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said Afghanistan has changed a lot and its people are very eager to play their due role in developing the country.