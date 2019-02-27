India is jeopardizing regional peace for political objectives: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi telephonically contacted Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders of Belgium and exchanged views on peace situation in the region.

He apprised the Belgium Deputy Prime Minister about the Indian aggressive designs after the Pulwama incident.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said India is jeopardizing regional peace for the political objectives. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly invited India for dialogue for the establishment of peace in the region.

Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister called on Pakistan and India to choose path for peace and resolve all issue through dialogue.

He said Belgium will continue to play its role in establishment of peace and in reducing tension in South Asia.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also telephoned his Saudi Counterpart Adel al-Jubeir today and apprised him about aggressive Indian designs and precarious security situation in the region.

He said India is bent upon putting peace of the entire region at stake for political purposes.

Foreseeing these threats, he said, Pakistan kept the entire world abreast of its concerns.—NNI