India must end state repression against Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reminded India that bluster, belligerence and pursuit of expedient standards to suit internal political interests is both delusional and counterproductive.

Responding to media queries on absurd claims made by spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs about Foreign Secretary’s briefing to the diplomatic corps, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal said India must come out of the denial mode, end state repression against Kashmiri youth, address widespread alienation in Occupied Kashmir and pursue the path of dialogue.

He said Pakistan had rejected Indian allegations because these were made within a short time from the attack and without carrying out any investigations. These knee-jerk and pre-conceived accusations were nevertheless consistent with well-rehearsed tactics from Indian playbook after such incidents in the past.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said Jaish-e-Mohammed remains a proscribed entity in Pakistan since 2002 and the country is implementing its obligations on sanctions implementation.

As for Indian assertions about “JeM claims of responsibility” and purported “video of the attacker”, the Spokesperson questioned the selective and self-serving standards that India adhered to in this respect. The Spokesperson drew attention to the clear dichotomy in Indian position. On the one hand, India accepted the unverified social media content as “gold standard”. In contrast, India chose denial when confronted with voluntary confessions and acceptance of responsibility by its serving Naval commander Jadev for perpetrating terrorist violence in Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said India needs to introspect and respond to questions about its security and intelligence lapses that led to this attack. India also owes an explanation on reports of Adil Ahmed Dar’s arrest and custody since 2017.