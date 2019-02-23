India, Pakistan crank up war of words over Pulwama attack

ISLAMABAD: India will use “all instruments at its command” to respond to Pakistan over its alleged role in a deadly bombing in Pulwama, Kashmir, Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday, hours after Islamabad warned it would respond with “full force” if attacked.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have escalated since a suicide car bomb in the disputed region of Kashmir killed 40 Indian security personnel. Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who faces a general election by May, has said he has given a free hand to security forces to avenge the killings in Kashmir.

“India will exercise all instruments at its command, whether it is diplomatic or otherwise,” Jaitley said in New Delhi. “India has all options. You need not exhaust all options on day one. This is not a one-week battle. It’s to be undertaken in various forms.”

Pakistan said on Friday it had seized Jaish’s headquarters in a southern district of Punjab province bordering India.

Jaish, a liberation group that seeks the independence of all of Kashmir from India, has offices and infrastructure in Pakistan where its leader, Maulana Masood Azhar, is based.

Authorities had taken over Jaish’s headquarters in Bahawalpur and appointed an administrator to look after its affairs, a government statement said. It said the headquarters and an attached seminary has 600 students and 70 teachers.

“We have no intention to initiate war, but we will respond with full force to (a) full spectrum threat that would surprise you,” Pakistani army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

“Don’t mess with Pakistan.”

OFFER OF DIALOGUE

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan urged India on Wednesday to share any actionable evidence about the bombing, offering full cooperation in investigating it.

He also offered talks with India on all issues, including terrorism, which India has always sought as a prerequisite to any dialogue between the south Asian arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars since independence in 1947 over divided Kashmir, all of whose territory is claimed by both countries.

“Kashmir is a regional issue,” Ghafoor said. “Let us talk about it. Let us resolve it.” —Reuters