India should be ashamed of oppression in occupied Kashmir: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif has said India should be ashamed of the oppression in occupied Kashmir.

Condemning the Indian government’s allegation on Pakistan for Pulwama attack, he said on Saturday, It is not the first time that India is linking a terror incident with Pakistan without any investigation. Shahbaz Sharif said India had executed dubious terrorism attacks in the past as well.

He said Pakistan should have warned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over blinding of a 20-month-old girl with pellet gun in occupied Kashmir.

The president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) also warned India to refrain from trying to change demography of occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir issue should be resolved according to the resolutions of the United Nations and desires of Kashmiris, he said.

He said Indian spy agent Kulbhushan Jhadavs arrest was a live example of Indias saboteur activities in Pakistan.—INP