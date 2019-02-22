India should be ready for surprise if it starts aggression against us: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army says it does not want war with India, but if India starts aggression against us it should be ready for a surprise.

Briefing media in Rawalpindi this afternoon, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said the response of Pakistan Army will be different from Indian expectations as we are a battle hardened army and know the capability of neighboring country well.

The DG ISPR said Pakistan has already clarified that it has nothing to do with Pulwama attack as the attacker, explosive devices, and planning were indigenous. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has already offered India to provide concrete evidence, if any, regarding the attack and Pakistan will take decisive action, not due to any external pressure, but in its own interest.

He said Prime Minister also offered India to hold talks even on the issue of terrorism which is a scourge for the whole region and detrimental to peace. He expressed the hope that India will respond to this offer in a positive way and should not become hindrance in the way of development and progress of the region.

DG ISPR questioned how Pakistan could have any link to this issue when there were eight significant events for Pakistan both at home and abroad. Saudi crown prince was visiting, there was a discussion due on terror listing in the UNSC, Afghan peace talks were ongoing and there were developments in European Union and the United Nations on human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. There was also the hearing in International Court of Justice regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav, the FATF hearing, a meeting on Kartarpur border as well as PSL matches.Major General Asif Ghafoor said apart from this, there is an election campaign in India, and the freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir is at its peak and out of India’s hands. He said a pattern can be seen whenever there is election in India, situation on the Pak-India border and Occupied Kashmir deteriorate.

The DG ISPR said the biggest danger to regional peace is unresolved issue of Kashmir. He said people in Kashmir have reached to such a point where they are no more fearful of death. He said India needs retrospect to this situation and come to the dialogue table to resolve that issue peacefully. He said India’s claim of biggest democracy in the world cannot be true due to its worst human rights abuses in the Occupied Kashmir.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said democracies do not go to war and both countries can move forward on the path of development and peace. He said if India is serious in peace, stability and prosperity of the region, it should stop sending likes of Kulbhushan to Pakistan. Regarding Pakistan’s fight against terrorism, Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan has achieved calm and stability after hard work and numerous successes of security forces against militancy and it can ill afford any distraction. He said security forces have effectively averted many terrorist attacks in intelligence based operations. He said fencing along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan is continuing, which has proved effective in illegal crossings.

Asif Ghafoor appreciated Pakistani media for its cautious and careful reporting regarding Pulwama attack, which is significantly in contrast with the war journalism, the India media has been conducting.

He informed that an inquiry against Lieutenant General retired Assad Durrani has found him guilty of violating military code of conduct. He said Durrani’s pension and related benefits have been stopped.

DG ISPR also apprised journalists that two military officers have been arrested on charges of espionage and the Army Chief has ordered their court martial.