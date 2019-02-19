India warns Kashmir militants to give up arms or get killed



SRINAGAR: India’s top military commander in Kashmir on Tuesday told mothers to get their militant sons to surrender or see them dead, as security forces intensified a crackdown in the disputed region after a suicide bomber killed 40 paramilitary police.

“I would request all the mothers in Kashmir to please request their sons who have joined terrorism to surrender and get back to the mainstream,” Lieutenant-General K.J.S. Dhillon told reporters in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir state.

“Otherwise anyone who has picked up the gun will be killed.”

Indian forces on Monday killed three suspected militants. Dhillon alleged one of the militants killed on Monday was from Indian Kashmir while the other two were from Pakistan. —Reuters