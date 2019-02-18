Indian girl threatens Pakistanis in TikTok video

Web Desk: After the Pulwana attack, Indian Surgical Strikes on Pakistan on the internet are going on. Indians are posting many videos and posts to outrage their anger and we really are blown out of our minds seeing these threats.

An Indian woman shared her TicTok video in which she can be seen threatening Pakistan with all her guts. Pakistan just received a war threat from the girl on Tik Tok. She seems really angry.

She compared Pakistan’s defense budget to the Indian budget. She gave the worst example saying that Indian men spend more on their shaving than Pakistan spend on defense.

Then she talked about our missiles. Saying that the number of bombs we have, Indian kids use more than that on Diwali. Don’t forget to look at the Indian missile.

An Indian Nuclear-Capable Ballistic Missile Test Failed Shortly After Launch. pic.twitter.com/fLmBxeUFyd — TheBorderNews (@TheBorderNews1) February 17, 2019

Earlier, an Indian girl Pooja Chaudhry demands Lahore and was trolled brutally by Pakistanis.

