Indian nation wants concrete action against terrorism: Indian journalist

ISLAMABAD: Indian journalist Raj Deep on Wednesday said that India wants strict action to be taken against the terrorism.

He expressed these views in AajNews talk show Spot Light.

He said that Indian nation also wants concrete steps over Pulwama incident.

He was of the view that war is not the only option to resolve the issues.

Raj Deep said that firm action should be taken against terrorism.

Expressing Indian govt stance he said that India does not want war and unrest in the region, but the govt is under pressure to take steps against such terror activities.