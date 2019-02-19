Indian paints Pakistani flag on the streets

Web Desk: The Indo-Pak relationship is in hot water after the Pulwama attack on February 14. The Indian official blamed Pakistan for the incident without investigation.

The Incident has turned citizen of both countries as a warrior. Social media has become a battleground. Posts, memes and videos floored on Facebook, Twitter regarding the issue.

Another video just came on Twitter where Indians have drawn a flag on the road which almost looks like Pakistan.

RT Max, Lahore tak jana chahiye ye. Jay Hind. pic.twitter.com/ZHDuI1zRVU — Hitesh Mak (@IMHitesh23) February 16, 2019

Here is how Social media users reacted.

Some sensible Indians came forward and called out this extreme stupidity.

Disrespecting a country’s flag is just insulting and despicable. Imagine deriving pleasure from such obscene display of jingoism. https://t.co/igxt9DgSGp — Samir Bhatia (@SamirBhatia8) February 16, 2019

Should we afraid of Indian people? No, we shouldn’t.

Here is a picture of Indians standing in rain holding umbrellas and watering plants. So what we are dealing with here is a nation that fights back making flags on roads thinking it is “offensive”.