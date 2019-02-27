Indian pilot being treated as per norms of military ethics: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has said there is only one pilot under Pakistan Army’s custody.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said Wing Commander Abhinandan is being treated as per norms of military ethics.

Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan, who was taken into custody by Pakistani forces, has lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Army.

In a video message, Abhinandan is holding a cup of tea thanked Pakistan Army Captain and his team for rescuing him from mob.

He said that he is very impressed by the attitude of Pakistan Army. He said this is what i would expect from my Army.